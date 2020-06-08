Man drives car through Seattle protesters arrested as 27 year old man incurs gunshot wound to the hand after attempting to stop driver who later surrendered.

Viral video has shown the moment a man attempted to drive his car through a crowd of protesters in Washington state before exiting his vehicle and shooting a demonstrator with a hand gun.

Footage showed the man, who has not been identified, hitting a barricade and driving through a protest that was taking place in Seattle on Sunday.

The vehicle is seen speeding down a road where hundreds of George Floyd protesters were peacefully demonstrating.

A single shot is heard being fired from the car as the man fires at a 27-year-old black demonstrator. According to a witness, the victim had attempted to prevent the man from driving his vehicle into the crowd before later being shot.

The bullet strikes the victim, Daniel, in the arm, sending him to the ground. Footage is caught and shared by Shane Wahlund of Seattle on his Facebook page.

Video footage of man driving his car into #BlackLivesMatter protest in Seattle and shooting a man through the window before he flees. #seattle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/3iUI7eKEye — SeanNyberg (@SeanNyberg) June 8, 2020

He was caught on camera being assisted by medics from the scene with a tourniquet on his arm. He said he knew the gunman.

He said: ‘I catch him and I punch him in the face.

‘I hear the gunshot go off in my arm… My whole thing was to protect those people down there.’

Dozens of screams are heard as the driver gets out of his vehicle brandishing the weapon.

‘He’s got a gun. Holy s–t,’ the person who recorded one of the videos from a nearby apartment was heard saying.

Protesters can be seen running for their lives as the man makes his way toward a group of police that were standing nearby.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the man was taken into custody near the 11th Avenue and Pine Street.

Here’s an interview of the man who was shot. Video by @agarlandphotopic.twitter.com/H3YMyG6zK0 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 8, 2020

Mystery motive

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition after medics were seen treating him before helping him to his feet, the Seattle Fire Dept tweeted.

It’s unclear if the gunman has been charged as of Sunday night. No other protesters were injured during the incident. It remained unclear what the un-named driver’s intent was.

The incident happened in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood around 8:30 p.m., just as the mayor and police chief were holding a news conference about the ongoing protests, according to The Seattle Times.