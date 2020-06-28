Red Bluff Walmart shooting: Louis Lane former worker at Distribution center identified as gunman who shot Martin Haro-Lozano dead, and injured 3 others. Shooter killed.

Another day in America. A former Walmart Distribution Center worker crashed his SUV into the building’s lobby area over the weekend and opened gunfire, killing one and wounding several others before responding police ‘contained’ him, shooting the gunman.

The suspect, Louis Lane, 31, of Redding died at the hospital. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Department said in a release the gunman had been fired from the Red Bluff, California, center in February 2019 for not showing up to work.

Gunman fired semi automatic weapon randomly

The sheriff’s department identified Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland, California an employee at the center and married father of two as the victim who was killed. Four other people were wounded.

The incident began at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when Lane arrived at the center. Witnesses said they saw the former worker drive around the parking lot four times before driving his SUV into the entrance. The vehicle caught fire on impact, the sheriff’s department said, and Lane got out with a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire.

Lane fired randomly into the building and parking lot, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said, before a Red Bluff police officer arrived. The officer and Lane exchanged fire until a second officer arrived moments later. That officer also exchanged fire with Lane, who was wounded. The incident was over six minutes after the first 911 calls.

Hundreds of employees were working inside at the time

Johnson said at least one person was struck by Lane’s vehicle, according to the Redding Record-Searchlight. He also said that Lane’s rifle magazine was illegal in California because it held more than 10 rounds.

Johnston said hundreds of employees were working inside at the time, but most of them were not near the lobby area. Police have not yet determined how many rounds were fired. Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders said Lane shot at his officers ‘multiple times.’

‘It went on and on — I don’t even know how many times he fired,’ said Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the center. ‘I just know it was a lot.’

A spokeswoman for Dignity Health North State said that four patients were in fair condition at Red Bluff’s St Elizabeth Community Hospital.

Haro-Lozano had been an employee for 12 years

The murdered worker, Haro-Lozano had been an employee of the company for 12 years, and had family and friends who also worked at the distribution center, Walmart said in a statement.

‘This is a deeply painful moment — not only for the Red Bluff facility but for the entire Walmart family,’ said a released statement from Walmart.

The distribution center has been temporarily closed the latimes reports, but employees will be paid and have access to on-site help according to a released Walmart statement.

A GoFundme fundraiser for Haro Lozano as of Sunday night had raised $11,423 of a $20,000 goal.

Police declined to speculate on the gunman’s motive.