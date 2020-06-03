Laura Sanchez Waco Texas mom charged after the body of missing 2 year old boy, Frankie Gonzalez was found dead in a dumpster. Criminal past.

A Texas mother has been arrested after her two-year-old son’s body was found in a dumpster a day after she reported, ‘the boy missing in a park.’

Laura Sanchez was charged with injury to a child on Tuesday after a body was found in a dumpster near a church roughly 3.1 miles away from the park where the mom last reported seeing him on Monday.

Authorities told of finding the body of what they believe to be the missing two-year-old boy just a few hours after a statewide Amber Alert was issued for him.

A spokesman for the Waco Police Department said that crews found the body of 2 year old Frankie Gonzalez in a dumpster early on Tuesday.

The dumpster was located in the area of 27th Street and Alice Street, KCEN reports.

How does a 2 year old child go missing?

Police shared that Frankie was last seen on Monday afternoon at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Drive under the bridge.

That is roughly 3.1 miles away from the area the body was found.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, gray pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nike Shoes, KPRC reports.

Of disconcert a report via 25 News highlighted the mother’s myriad criminal history. Sanchez according to the report is known to have gone by a number of different names including Laura Villalon, a name under which she was convicted of a burglary in 2012.

Laura Jane Sanchez Villalon walked out of a Texas prison just about 6 months ago. The boy’s mother had been arrested and put in the McLennan County Jail in January 2020 due to Class C tickets KWTX reports. A McLennan County indictment described the woman breaking into a Waco woman’s home to steal a Nintendo Wii and other items in 2012. A check of her records at the McLennan County Clerk‘s office found parole officers had tried to contact her twice since she left prison, in March and again on May 1st. Her incarceration had led to a sharing arrangement with the boy’s father until her release.

Police are still investigating. It remained unclear if charges would be upgraded against the mother.