Can it get even more surreal? One of the four former Minneapolis cops charged in the murder of George Floyd has been filmed being accosted by a fellow shopper during a recent supermarket trip.

J. Alexander Keung, 26, freed Friday on $750,000 bail, was grocery shopping at Cub Foods in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth over the weekend when another shopper started recording the former cop on her phone.

‘What’s your name?’ asked the woman as she approached Keung, 26, in video posted by a user who identified the shopper as their sister.

‘Oh, yeah, that’s me,’ replied the bearded Keung, appearing bewildered by the encounter, but calm.

‘So you’re out of prison, and you’re comfortably shopping in Cub Foods, as if you didn’t do anything,’ said the woman, as Keung stopped briefly to talk with her.

‘I’m sorry you feel that way.’

‘I wouldn’t call it ‘comfortably.’ I’d just say getting necessities,’ answered Keung, holding a package of Oreos in his hands.

The woman continued to berate Keung as he and another unidentified man walked off towards the self-checkout line.

‘I don’t think you should have that right. I don’t even think you should be out on bail,’ she said.

‘I can understand that,’ replied Keung. ‘I’m sorry you feel that way.’

Working just his third shift as a cop, Keung helped restrain Floyd, who was black, as cop Derek Chauvin, who is white, fatally knelt on his neck during a May 25 arrest for passing an alleged fake $20 bill.

Keung, Chauvin and two other cops have since been fired and charged in Floyd’s death, which has sparked an international unrest and calls for police reform.

The persistent woman continued to impinge upon Keung as he checked out. The former officer all too aware he is being filmed, remains quiet, respectful and ever aware that the following moments will soon go viral in today’s internet cancel culture.

Guilty only and until a judge and jury finds him guilty? Isn’t that the American way?

‘You don’t have the right to be here,’ the un-named woman now demands. ‘You killed somebody in cold blood.’

Never mind the awkward fact that a judge and jury have yet to convict the man of the alleged charges against him.

As she asked if Keung wanted to apologize or felt remorse, the ex-cop said that he just wanted to finish shopping and be on his way.

‘We don’t want you to get your stuff,’ the woman relented. ‘We want you to be locked up.’

She went on to vow that Keung’s life on the outside would be made miserable wherever he tries to go, adding that he was ‘lucky’ that his home address isn’t public knowledge.

‘You’re not gonna be able to comfortably live in Minnesota, or anywhere,’ she said. ‘And you will be going back to jail.’

