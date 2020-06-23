East Brunswick pool deaths: NJ family of three believed to have been found electrocuted/drowned in ‘newly serviced’ pool a month after moving into $451K home.

Three family members found dead in a pool at the back of their New Jersey home may have been electrocuted according a new report.

Neighbors in East Brunswick said an electrician’s truck turned up at the house following Monday afternoon’s discovery of the three bodies, including an 8-year-old girl, her 32 year old mother and 62 year old male relative in the above-ground 3.5-foot-deep pool CBS News reports.

‘The fact that they had an electrician’s truck show up shortly thereafter — I mean, it wouldn’t make sense that three people just drowned right away like that, with an adult there, too,’ neighbor Phil Peterson told CBS.

The family had only moved into the house on Clearview Road about a month ago — and had just had the pool serviced for summer, according to News12 NJ.

‘They were excited to use it,’ Darlene Melendez of News12NJ tweeted after speaking to neighbors on Tuesday.

Screams heard Monday afternoon in what was supposed to perfect summer day

Concerned neighbors called the cops after hearing screaming from the property in East Brunswick shortly after 4pm Monday afternoon. The family are understood to have bought the five bedroom home within the last month for $451,000.

Officials declined to comment about the electrician’s presence, CBS said.

A police spokesman told CNN: ‘That’s just to rule in or rule out the possibility of electrical currents. The investigation is still active and we’re waiting for the autopsies.’

It is believed other family members were inside the home at the time of their deaths. Loved ones were pictured being consoled in the aftermath of the tragedy Monday.

‘We were so excited for them…’

‘We are from the same part of India, we spoke the same language also,’ neighbor Vishal Makin told CNN.

‘We were so excited for them, it’s the right weather you should get it done and it’s such a bad sad day,’ Makin added after the family recently having the pool serviced.

Of note, a van belonging to Danley Electric Inc was observed arriving shortly after the three relatives were found dead. It remained unclear if the truck or outlet were the same one which had purportedly serviced the family’s pool.

The victims have to date not been publicly identified.