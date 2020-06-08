Cole Carini Richlands, Virginia incel blows up hand while making explosives targeting ‘hot cheerleaders’. Note found adulating violence against women.

A sexually frustrated Virginia man has blown off a hand while trying to make homemade explosives he’d planned to use in a revenge attack on ‘hot cheerleaders,’ according to federal prosecutors.

Cole Carini, 23, went to a health clinic in Richlands last Wednesday suffering from an amputated hand, amputated fingers on the opposite hand, and shrapnel wounds to the neck and throat, the Department of Justice said.

He claimed it was from a lawnmower accident — but investigators found his yard overgrown, they say.

Instead, they found evidence of a recent explosion, with explosives materials, including ‘significant quantities’ of triacetone triperoxide, a substance often used to make explosives. Also discovered were rusty nails, pipes and pieces of flesh, prosecutors said.

They also found parts of a scorched letter that referenced tension ‘as he now approached the stage of hot cheerleaders,’ according to court documents.

‘I will be a hero….’

‘I will not be afraid of the consequences no matter what I will be heroic I will make a statement like Elliot Rodger [sic],’ he allegedly wrote, referring to the 22-year-old killer hailed as a leader of the incel movement.

Rodger killed himself in 2014 after killing six, including two women outside a sorority house near Santa Barbara, California.

The misogynist left behind a 141 page manifesto that has been a rallying point for online incels — short for involuntarily celibate — who justify violence against women as revenge for being rejected as sexual partners.

Authorities said Carini had been known to make explosive devices in the past and had been on probation for explosive violations until September 2019.

Carini was charged with making false statements to law enforcement. Online court records show he is being held in custody pending appointment of an attorney.