Charles Hernandez East NY shooting suspect wanted in Van Siclen Avenue, Brooklyn shooting of Chioteke Thompson and Stephanie Perkins. Gun violence implosion.

A man and woman were reportedly gunned down in broad daylight by a Brooklyn gunman wearing a blonde wig and trench coat this weekend.

The shooter who remained on the loose fired more than 20 rounds outside of 551 Van Siclen Avenue, East NY around 12.38pm on Saturday.

Chioteke Thompson, 23, and Stephanie Perkins, 39, were identified as the victims according to police sources cited by the nypost.

The tabloid cited officials saying Thompson having been shot once in the face and Perkins shot in the back. The murder weapons was described as an AR-15 style rifle.

The suspect fled the scene according to witnesses.

The @nypd is requesting the public’s assistance locating Charles Hernandez in connection to yesterday’s double homicide in the confines of the 75 Precinct at 551 Van Siclen Avenue. pic.twitter.com/qwCQVs550J — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 28, 2020

Come Sunday, police said they were searching for 47-year-old suspect, Charles Hernandez, who they say may be driving a blue 2007 CBT Chevrolet.

Authorities said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear if Thompson and Perkins were targeted and if so, why?

The carnage led to dozens of grieving family members and neighbors gathering near the scene the nydailynews reported.

‘Why? Why?’ one relative was heard screaming. ‘I can’t do this anymore!’

Told one witness, ‘I just found out it’s one of my neighbor’s daughters lying there dead. It could be my child, it could be me.’

Added the woman, ‘There is a lot of drugs on this block. Two people dead, that’s unacceptable. We got babies here we gotta walk down the street. The city needs to do a lot more for this community, to make it safer for our people.’

Police recovered about 23 shell casings from the scene and canvassed the area for video evidence.

As of Sunday late afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to the murders.

The relationship between Perkins and Thompson was not immediately clear, but a neighbor told the Post that he believed the two were mother and son.

A wave of gun violence has washed over New York City since the beginning of June with a dramatic spike of 28 shootings between June 19 and June 21.

Latest crime statistics released by the New York City Police Department showed an alarming 342 per cent jump in shootings last week – 53 compared to 12 the same time last year.

The numbers from the NYPD also show a 414 per cent increase in the total number of people shot between June 15 and June 21 – 74 compared to 14 in 2019.

According to police, there were a total of 28 shootings with 38 victims across four of the five boroughs in the 72-hour span between June 19 and June 21.

The recent broad daylight shootings come just a week after 35-year-old clothing designer and graffiti artist Kenneth Singleton, was seen on surveillance video being shot in the neck at point-blank range while washing his car outside his home in the East New York section of Brooklyn on June 20.

So far, no arrests have been made in Singleton’s murder.

Numbers for the first three weeks of June in New York City paint a similarly troubling picture, with a total of 125 shooting incidents reported across the five boroughs the dailymail reports.