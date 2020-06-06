Anthony Brennan III Kensington, Maryland bicyclist charged with assault after recorded attacking three teens posting George Floyd posters Montgomery County trail. He has also since been fired.

A 60-year-old cyclist was arrested Friday after viral video him assaulting a teenager as she posted George Floyd flyers demanding justice for the black man murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Anthony Brennan III, of Kensington, Maryland, was biking on a trail just outside of Washington, D.C., just before 1 p.m. Monday when he allegedly was caught on camera forcefully grabbing the teen’s arms with one hand and ripping the flyer from her with other.

‘Get off of her!’ another woman shouts at the man in the video.

‘F–k you,’ Brennan is heard responding, before clomping in his cleated bicycle shoes toward the man who is filming.

Brennen then pushed his bicycle into the man, causing him to fall, the Montgomery County division of Park Police said.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

Brennan is accused of attacking three teenagers in all: the man who was videotaping, the woman who was posting fliers and the other woman who shouted at him.

The trio, who ranged in age from 17 to 19, were posting flying calling for community action over the death of George Floyd.

‘KILLER COPS WILL NOT GO FREE,’ the flyers read, according to WJLA.

The victim said the man used profanity, called the group deviants and accused them of inciting riots.

Brennan has been charged three counts of second-degree assault after residents sent hundreds of tips in to the department, according to police.

STATEMENT: Recently, we discovered one of our employees engaged in disturbing, wrongful, and completely unacceptable behavior directed towards peaceful demonstrators. [continued] pic.twitter.com/F9M2zQTK8j — MadeToOrder, Inc. (@MadeToOrderInc) June 6, 2020

Cops first contacted Brennan and his legal counsel earlier Friday and they agreed to allow police to search his home.

Investigators found clothing ‘consistent with what was worn’ on camera as well as a bicycle similar to the one seen on tape, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy told the Washington Post.

After police served Brennan with an arrest warrant, he voluntarily turned himself in later Friday, police said.

‘The Maryland-National Capital Park Police appreciates the courage and civic engagement of the victims who came forward in this matter,’ the department said in a statement.

Of note, the man’s employer, Made To Order, a branding company that helps create promotional products has since fired Brennan. In a released statement, the California based outlet said it had fired an employee who had ‘engaged in disturbing, wrongful, and completely unacceptable behavior directed towards peaceful demonstrators.’