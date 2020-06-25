Annika Ferry death: UNSW engineering student dies after tripping and falling while trekking along a popular Sydney northern beaches walking trail at dawn. Efforts at CPR fail to save the Balgowlah, Manly native.

An 21 year Australian woman has died after suffering a serious head injury in a fall on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Annika Ferry, 21, a ‘promising engineering student’ at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) had been exercising with a female friend on a popular walking track in the area when the incident occurred about 6.15am on Wednesday.

The track, in the national park at North Head in Manly, leads to a number of historic bunkers and overlooks the ocean from high cliffs. The area is visited regularly by locals who partake in majestic sunrises and whale watching.

Acting Inspector Stuart Byrnes said Ferry had suffered ‘a severe head trauma.’

Asked how she had fallen, Byrnes said: ‘There was only two people there, and one of them has gone to hospital in shock.

A university student out for a predawn bushwalk has died after falling onto rocks at North Head. Police believe the 21-year-old slipped in rough terrain, suffering massive head injuries. Her friend rushed to help but was unable to save her. https://t.co/KrRIFKYYUL @laurakatebanks pic.twitter.com/wsf05nPrWL — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) June 24, 2020

Exact manner and cause of death yet to be ruled

‘We’re still trying to get to the bottom to the lead-up of it all.’

He said any suggestion she had tripped and fallen on her head was subject to investigation. It remained unclear if authorities were investigating potential foul play.

Byrnes said the victim’s friend tried CPR and contacted emergency services, who struggled to locate the pair in the dark and dense bushland.

Despite efforts to revive Ferry, she died at the scene according to a report via news.com.au.

Insp Byrnes said the two women were friends and both Northern Beaches locals.

‘Our thoughts go out to the family, it’s a very sad accident,’ he said.

Insp Byrnes said Ms Ferry’s body was retrieved by a police rescue crew and taken from the area by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

A University Dean’s list student who had a promising future ahead of her

Ferry was a renewable engineering student at Sydney’s University of New South Wales and was recognized on the 2019 Dean’s Honors List.

She had travelled to Norway and Sweden for an immersion program in September last year.

‘The huge array of people we were introduced to really broadened my perspective on what life could be like once I actually leave university,’ she said in a video posted to a student Facebook group.

‘All the amazing people we met were so humble and they were so willing to share their life stories, and how they had gotten to where they were, it was really great.’

She said she had been inspired by the start-up scene and motivated ‘to do something meaningful’ with her life.

Ms Ferry is the daughter of Jim Ferry, who is a prominent obstetrician and gynecologist in the Manly area, and schoolteacher Helen Ferry.

A woman has died after a fall at North Head near Manly…https://t.co/pYpBTsXzi3 #northernbeaches — Northern Beaches Advocate (@BeachesAdvocate) June 23, 2020

‘I wish I had the power to bring back your beautiful girl for you…’

According to social media, Dr Ferry and his daughter travelled to Antarctica together in 2017.

Tributes have since poured onto social media.

Posted one commentator: ‘I’m so sad and devastated for your loss Jim. You saved my life and my sons life when you were there for us when you performed an emergency C section at Manly Hospital. I will never forget you for that… I wish I had the power to bring back your beautiful girl for you. My heart feels for you and your family. You are so well respected and such a loved doctor to so many of us on the beaches. I’m so sorry for your loss. Condolences to your whole family. RIP beautiful girl… shine bright.’

Investigations are ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.