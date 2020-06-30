Missy Williams Wright aka Anita Williams Wright targeted by Hamptons Inn North Carolina Karen using pool with her two kids -because she is black- calls cops accusing her of not being hotel guest.

And it continues. A North Carolina Hampton Inn employee has been fired for calling cops on a black woman using the pool with her children — a scene captured in a now-viral video.

Anita Williams-Wright, live-streamed the ‘incident’ on Facebook Friday evening in which she accused the middle aged female worker (aka the latest Karen…) of discriminating against her by virtue of being black.

The scene unfolds with a white hotel employee and two Williamston police officers are shown asking Williams-Wright for proof that she is staying there.

‘Why do I have to tell you what room I’m in? What did I do wrong?’ Williams-Wright can be heard asking in the video.

‘I have a key to get in and I can show you that it works,’ she tells cops. ‘I have a room here. I don’t have to give my name. I didn’t break the law.’

Would cops have been called had Williams-Wright been white?

Williams-Wright, who says she is on a business trip, claims that the unidentified employee did not question anyone else at the pool — and targeted her family, the only black people there.

‘It was two white people sitting over there and she said nothing to them,’ Williams-Wright says in the video. ‘She said to me, ‘Oh, because it’s always people like you using the pool unauthorized.’ Who is people like me?’

But there’s more.

Officers are shown running a check on the woman’s license plate from her car parked outside the pool area.

A roving target by virtue of the color of her skin?

‘Once I prove that I have a room, that was for you to walk away,’ Williams-Wright tells one of the cops. ‘I didn’t commit a crime. You are degrading me like this in front of my kids. They are trying to enjoy themselves in the pool.’

The nearly 10-minute clip, which had more than 900,000 views by Tuesday afternoon, ends as the woman and her kids head back to their room.

‘I can’t believe this happened to me and my kids,’ she captioned a repost of the video on Instagram.

In a statement, Shruti Gandhi Buckley, the global head of Hampton by Hilton, told USA Today that ‘the team member is no longer employed at the hotel.’

That ought to help right?

‘Hampton by Hilton has zero-tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind,’ Buckley continued in the released statement. ‘On Saturday, we were alerted to an online video of a guest incident at one of our franchise properties.’

Buckley said the company has ‘apologized directly to the guest and her family for their experience, and will work with them and the hotel to make this right.’

‘We remain in contact with the hotel’s ownership about follow up actions, and to ensure that in the future, their employees reflect the best values of our brand and are welcoming of all,’ she added.