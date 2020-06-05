Amy Atkisson, Thousand Oaks, California woman arrested pepper spraying protesters from Lexus becomes hated on the internet.

A Southern California woman has been arrested after video showed her rolling down her car door window and pepper spraying George Floyd protesters over the weekend.

Amy Atkisson, 46, of Thousand Oaks, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas for attacking a 16-year-old girl, KCBS reported.

Footage posted to Twitter showed Atkisson stopping at a light Sunday as protesters chant, ‘Black lives matter’ on the side of Hillcrest Drive and Lynn Road.

She rolled down the window of her Lexus SUV and pepper sprayed at one of them, video showed. Nearby protesters rush to the girl’s aid while the Lexus SUV drives away.

‘This is not right, we should not attack each other!’ wrote a Twitter user who shared the video.

“In California, it is a criminal offense to use pepper spray against another person out o anger or in a way that is not considered self-defense” This is not right, we should not attack each other!#thousandoaks #BlackLivesMatter #thousandoaksprotest pic.twitter.com/S3L7tKINFP — weddingpup (@weddingpup) June 1, 2020

Police were able to track Atkisson down from the license plates captured in the video the Ventura County Star reports.

‘It took a little time to track down the victim and interview her, and obviously we were getting a lot of people contacting dispatch who were present or saw the video,’ Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Denise Sliva told the media outlet.

Atkisson was released from custody Wednesday on no bail and is set to return to court July 31. It remained unclear what motivated the woman targeting ‘peaceful protesters’. And then there these reactions on social media too….

Someone I know works at a law office had Amy Atkisson call them and try to get them to represent her. She said she “loves black people” and that the media “falsely represented her.” She was, of course, denied. Lol rot in hell bitch. — ☾ Kombucha Queen ☼ (@jershicaa) June 5, 2020