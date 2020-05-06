Toni Reid Fort Walton Beach, Florida woman arrested after 6 year old child found covered in fleas, living in feces. Called cops after being locked out of home.

A Florida woman has been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found covered in fleas inside a Fort Walton Beach home.

The woman had also forced the child to “live in squalor”. Authorities were called to look into Toni Reid‘s on April 22. Upon arriving, deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff‘s Office according to a Facebook release came across the horrifying and dirty conditions that Reid was living in.

Deputies had visited Reid’s home after she called them to say that a child had locked her outside the home, as per a news release from OCSC. Upon entering the home, the police found piles of feces and urine, CBS 12 reported.

Some of it had even begun to mold. The authorities also found the 6-year-old child hiding inside a closet in the home. The child’s gender and relation to 58-year-old Reid have not been disclosed. The child’s room had a bare mattress with large holes and uncovered inner springs.

But it gets worse.

While deputies were at the home, they also reported to becoming covered in fleas.

Knives were also discovered within the child’s reach along with dangerous chemicals kept on the kitchen counters, the police revealed.

“Fleas were found on the child and deputies also reported becoming covered in fleas while at the residence,’ police added. They also shared that three dogs had been found inside the home. One was a 17-year-old dog that was covered in flies and was unable to walk.

Reid was arrested and taken to the Okaloosa County Jail on a warrant for her arrest. She has been charged with felony child neglect.

Not immediately clear is whether the six year old child is the 58 year old woman’s biological child or ‘missing’ child as some on social media had wondered.