Esmeralda Lira, Dallas, Texas grandmother & boyfriend, Jose Balderas tie 6 year old in shed 2 weeks after boy steals food. Booked on child endangerment.

A Texas grandmother and her live-in-lover allegedly tied up her grandson, and held him captive for weeks in a backyard shed — ever since his school closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, a report said.

Police investigating a tip about three children tied up at a house with no food, arrived at the Dallas property just on 11pm, and questioned the home’s owner, Esmeralda Lira, 53, about the children’s whereabouts KTVT reports.

Two children were discovered in the front of the house while a 3rd child remained unaccounted. The grandmother told authorities that the 6 year old boy was with his mother.

A man living on the property in turn directed authorities to a padlocked shed in the backyard where the unaccounted 6 year old boy was discovered confined, with his hands tied behind his back in a dark room wfaa reports.

Upon being questioned the child told authorities that he had been sleeping in the shed ever since he ‘got out of school for this corona thing.’

Lira claimed it was the first time that the boy had been left in the shed, while her live-in boyfriend, 64-year-old Jose Balderas, acknowledged the child had been punished for about two weeks for stealing food.

The boy had been locked in the shed ‘for an extended period of time with no food or water,’ according to court affidavits.

Ongoing child abuse

The boy told investigators that it was not the first time he had been locked in the shed. He was regularly locked inside the shed at night and when Lira would leave the house, the warrants say.