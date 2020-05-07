Sean DaDon Reed Facebook Live shooting death by Indianapolis police.

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Sean DaDon Reed Indianapolis man films himself shot & killed on Facebook Live during police chase while fleeing on foot. Incident leads to protestors claiming police brutality.

An Indianapolis man has filmed his own shooting death as he fled from police while streaming video on Facebook Live.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon after officers began pursuing a vehicle that was driving erratically on Interstate 95.

The man, later identified by family members as 21-year-old Sean DaDon Reed, started filming himself behind the wheel as he fled cops at up to 90mph for about 10 minutes until they finally stopped him in a parking lot.

In the video the man is seen jumping out of his car and fleeing by foot as someone shouts: ‘Stop! Stop!’

Reed replies: ‘F*** you!’ before a flurry of gunshots rang out and falling to the ground.

Police shooting justified?

Indianapolis police said that an altercation between the suspect and an officer occurred during the foot chase, and that the officer used a stun gun on the man before shooting him.

WTHR reported that the suspect had opened fire on the officer.

Investigators said they found a gun at the scene which may have belonged to the suspect.

Police did not disclose the name of the deceased suspect, but family members identified him as Sean Reed.

They said the 21-year-old graduated from Lawrence North High School and served in the Air Force.

The Facebook livestream was watched by more than 4,000 people and immediately prompted public outrage.

More than 100 people gathered at the scene for a protest on Wednesday night where they chanted: ‘No justice, no peace.’

Police did not name the officer involved in the shooting but said that he was black and was not injured in the confrontation.