Iranian girl, 13, beheaded by dad in honor killing as she slept

Romina Ashrafi 13 year old Iranian girl beheaded by her father Reza Ashraf in honor killing after eloping with 34 year old man, Bahamn Khavari.

A 13-year-old Iranian girl has died after being beheaded by her father in an honor killing while she slept.

Romina Ashrafi was killed Thursday by Reza Ashraf as punishment for running away with a 34-year-old man from her home in Talesh, Iran International TV reported.

The teen is purported to have fallen in love with the older man, Bahamn Khavari, in her hometown, but her father opposed their relationship and she eloped with him, the outlet reported.

Both of their families called on authorities to have them brought home, despite the teen warning that would put her life in danger.

Romina was located five days later with her lover and handed over to her father as required by Islamic Republic law.

While she was asleep in a family room, her dad beheaded her with a sickle, according to the report.

Following the murder, the father showed up to the police, sickle in hand, and confessed to killing the teen.

He was arrested, but the law prohibits him from facing the death penalty since he is the victim’s guardian, the report said.

Under current law, the father faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Calls to make punishment for honor killings more punitive

The honor killing which has led to wide disconcert has since prompted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to call on his cabinet to fast-track harsher laws against such killings which are often carried out by relatives who believe the women have gone against conservative Islamic values on love and marriage.

The teen’s killing has since led trending hashtag #RominaAshrafi on social media, condemning the girl’s murder.

Posted IranBehtar:#RominaAshrafi‘s murder by her father shows once more the backward, deeply concerning and disgusting Islamic and ISIS-like laws of Islamic Republic! Females are considered sex slaves owned by their male relatives! Where a father beheads his daughter, humanity is dead!

Of note, Romina Ashrafi’s mother, Rana Dashti has called for justice for her daughter and she demanded that her husband should get sentenced to life imprisonment according to a report via International Center for Human Rights.

Shahnaz Sajjadi, an aide to the president on human rights affairs, has implored Iran ‘revise the idea that home is a safe place for children and women.’

‘Crimes that happen against women in the society are less than those that happen in the homes,’ the aide told local media.