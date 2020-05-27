: About author bio at bottom of article.

Watch: Russian man pushes corpse of strangled girlfriend in wheelbarrow in streets

Philip Grigoryev St Petersburg, Russian man pushes corpse of strangled girlfriend in wheelbarrow in streets after strangling her to death.

A Russian man has been detained after pushing a wheelbarrow around a St Petersburg suburb carrying the body of his murdered girlfriend.

Philip Grigoryev, 26, was held on suspicion of strangling his partner, Arina, 24, with twine after a night-time argument according to local media.

Law enforcement alleged after beating and killing her, Grigoryev went to get a wheelbarrow and loaded her body into it, covered in boards as he sought a hiding spot for the woman’s body.

The stage fitter – who lost his job due to the coronavirus lockdown – who had been drinking then took the wheelbarrow from an apartment they shared in Oranzhevaya Street, Yanino.

For an hour the drunk man walked around the suburb before going into an apartment block on Gollanskaya Street, and using a lift to reach the 12th floor where he dumped the corpse.

Жуть из Питера. Местный таксист час катал тело убитой девушки по району в строительной тележке. 25-летний Филипп Григорьев поссорился с пассией, разозлился и задушил. Потом погрузил погибшую в тележку и отправился прятать труп. На поиски подходящего места ему потребовался час. pic.twitter.com/ERTBa0X7mz — Mash (@mash_breaking) May 25, 2020

CCTV cameras caught him on his macabre walk, it is alleged. Footage shows the man in a yellow top pushing the wheelbarrow.

Another video from REN TV shows how a child and another resident moving aside as he moves the cart out of the apartment block entrance.

The distance between the two addresses is around 1,500 ft (457 meters).

Police were notified of the macabre series of events after the suspect’s friend called authorities.

Investigation launched

The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed the man being detained and a murder investigation opened.

The woman had been beaten and strangled after an argument in which the man was ‘drunk’, according to a committee statement.

Grigoryev was a stage fitter working for stadium concerts of Russian and also Western music bands – including Rammstein – in St Petersburg.

After losing his job in January when concerts were banned due to coronavirus, he worked as a taxi driver the dailymail reports.

Not immediately clear is what compelled the man to transport the battered body of his deceased partner in a wheelbarrow.