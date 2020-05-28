Narco man caught with $138K at Logan Airport- walks away from cash...

Man caught with $138K at Logan Airport walks away from large sums of money during police questioning. Mystery man was traveling to narco foreign destination.

Massachusetts authorities have confiscated a large sum of cash from a man at Logan Airport after he rebooked a missed flight. Upon being questioned by various security and law officers, the man claimed to be carrying widely increasing amounts of money – only to forfeit the entire sum north of $138,000.

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, the suspect had booked a flight at Logan Airport this past weekend but missed it. He reportedly booked a second flight on the same day. The man’s specific destination has not been revealed, but authorities have identified it as a ‘source area for illegal narcotics.’

Posted, the Massachusetts State Police, ‘As the passenger went through a TSA checkpoint he was questioned about a large quantity of US currency he was carrying, and stated that the amount was $1,500. When Massachusetts State Police Troopers from Troop F questioned the passenger subsequently, he claimed he was carrying $40,000 to $50,000 cash.’

But it gets dizzier – cause who doesn’t carry $40K, $50K ????KKK on their persons when boarding a plane….

Upon continued questioning, the man conceded carrying even larger amounts of money that he’d momentarily said he was in possession of.

MSP detectives said the man admitting to carrying between $80-85,000.

But here’s where it gets interesting kids.

At some point, a state police dog brought to the scene, ‘showed a strong alert to the man’s belongings’. the dog is trained to detect the good shit narcotics).

Police eventually learned that the man was carrying $138,980 in cash.

‘Based on the totality of the circumstances, the money was held pending further investigation.’ the Facebook post said. ‘The would-be passenger refused to sign a receipt for the secured currency and left the building, walking away from the money. The money will be subject to forfeiture proceedings.’

The man’s identity remains unknown.