Mary Biedka, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania woman arrested after caught hiding drugs and a knife in a body cavity during West Pittston traffic stop.

Who knew how many things a body cavity could hide….

A traffic stop on Sunday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a woman after she was caught hiding drugs in a body along with a knife. A second occupant in the vehicle, a male — was also busted in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia according to Pennsylvania police.

Mary Biedka, 31, of Harrisburg and Joseph White, 21, of Wilkes-Barre were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after being pulled over by officers for a faulty muffler and an expired registration at the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Montgomery Avenue in West Pittston.

According to a West Pittston Police Department Facebook post:

‘Biedka initially provided officers with a fake name. Her true identity was revealed through the course of the investigation as was the fact that White had an active arrest warrant on drug offenses out of Carbondale.’

A search of the vehicle led to police locating a burnt-out methamphetamine pipe inside the vehicle, as well as marijuana cigarettes and other items used for ingesting narcotics.

But there’s more.

It was also determined that Biedka was hiding methamphetamine inside of a body cavity, at which point she was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for safe removal of the methamphetamine, along with a glass vial containing more suspected methamphetamine and a folding knife.

Biedka was arraigned and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 in bail. White, who had been taken from the scene earlier, was also arraigned and jailed for lack of bail the Times Leader reports.

Officers from the Duryea and Pittston City Police Departments assisted on this incident.