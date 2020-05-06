Missing Pennsylvania woman, Kristy Jefferson’s body found in a broken fridge outside of Daryl Jones’ house at a McKees Rocks apartment after neighbors complained of foul smell.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after his missing girlfriend’s dismembered body was found in an abandoned refrigerator, Monday morning.

Police discovered Kristy Jefferson’s body at Daryl Jones‘ house after residents at a McKees Rocks apartment building complained of a foul odor, ‘which hadn’t smelled right over the last few days.’

According to reports, when police responded to the apartment, an investigation led them to the second floor, where they discovered the 38-year-old victim’s decomposed body in a discarded broken fridge. Her body was wrapped in a sheet.

The fridge containing Jefferson’s body was in a hallway just 20ft from Daryl Jones’ main door of the house. Jones was the victim’s boyfriend. According to a report via The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the fridge was facing backward, with the doors against the wall.

‘It was smelling. We didn’t know where the smell was coming from because the fridge was facing backward,’ John Starling, a resident at the apartment, told via KDKA-TV.

Adding, ‘I’m not even sure it was a person at first. I saw a hand and a dirty sheet. It was gruesome.’

Kristy Jefferson and Daryl Jones had dysfunctional relationship:

Detectives who investigated the second floor and discovered the body in the fridge also checked the basement from where the foul odor was emanating. There, the officials found bags of bedsheets that were covered in bodily fluids. They also said that they discovered multiple items with Jefferson’s name on it inside and outside Jones’ apartment.

Jefferson, a mother of four, was reportedly last seen on April 26 when she FaceTimed relatives. Allegheny County Police said she was reported missing on April 29. The neighbors of Jones said that the pair fought regularly. A criminal complaint filed by the police also stated that Jones had a violent past.

‘It’s hurting us. She didn’t deserve this at all,’ Delisha Porter, the victim’s sister, told KDKA.

Upon his arrest, Jones was charged with abuse of a corpse and put in Allegheny County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 14.

A medical examiner’s office has yet to determine the cause and manner of Jefferson’s death. An autopsy is pending. Further charges may be added.

Allegheny County Police have asked that anyone with any information on the case call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, where they will have the option to share information anonymously.