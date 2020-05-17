Keontae Moodie Baltimore mother leaves two young children in hot car while getting nails done at Randallstown nail salon in defiance of lockdown laws.

A 22-year-old Maryland woman is alleged to have left two children locked inside a hot car amid soaring temperature as she got her nails done at a nearby nail salon, which was supposed to be closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Keontae Moodie, 22, of Baltimore, was charged with two counts of leaving her children unattended on Wednesday, May 13, after police found two unsupervised children — a 3-month-old boy and a 3-year-old girl — inside a parked black Honda on a Randallstown street. The vehicle was not running but the temperature outside was touching the 70s, according to the police report.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of child neglect at 12:19 pm on May 13. Authorities were forced to use a baton to break the backseat window of her vehicle in order to rescue the children trapped inside ‘after several attempts to locate the parent or vehicle owner,’ police said.

It was suspected that the children were locked inside the car for over an hour. Paramedics were called to the scene to make sure that the children were not hurt in any way and that they were not in distress fox45Baltimore reported.

Moodie was eventually located inside 1st Class Nail Salon, which had its shades drawn. After an officer knocked on the store’s door, an employee answered. When Moodie was questioned, she admitted to being the mother of the children as well as the owner of the Honda inside which the kids were locked in.

The store was told to shut down and not open for business until the COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland were lifted. The salon complied with the police’s orders the Baltimore Sun reported.

‘We’re still in a pandemic and we still don’t have the solutions to the problem. Getting your nails done should not supersede the safety of your family, your kids, and others who you put yourself in contact with,’ said Sgt Vickie Warehime.