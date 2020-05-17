Boston urologist, Ingolf Tuerk arrested with the murder of missing wife, Kathleen McLean after body found near Dover residence. History of medical fraud culpability.

A prominent Boston surgeon has been arrested with the murder of his missing wife after her remains were found near their home, according to reports.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, a urologic oncologist, was taken into custody after police found the remains of Kathleen McLean, 45, about 11 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area not far from their home in Dover, the Boston Herald reports.

Massachusetts State Police, as well as the Dover and Dedham departments, began investigating McLean’s disappearance after she went missing on Thursday.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey on Saturday issued a statement calling McLean’s disappearance ‘suspicious,’ according to the dailymail. Tuerk was arrested after police ‘developed information’ about the whereabouts of the body and found her remains later that night circa 11pm, the tabloid reported.

Tuerk is due to be arraigned on murder charges in Dedham District Court on Monday.

Tuerk is chief of urology at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, where he has worked for nearly 12 years, according to his Linkedin profile.

The German-born doctor has a degree from Humboldt University in Berlin and is a professor of urology at Tufts University School of Medicine and held residency at Brighton Hospital.



Tuerk, while working for the hospital, was accused of falsely billing Medicaid and agreed to pay $150,000 to resolve the allegations under the terms of a settlement made in November, the office of Attorney General Maura Healey says.

A statement from Healey’s offices says Tuerk, ’caused improper billings to MassHealth of over $31,000.’

Tuerk also was alleged to have billed MassHealth for office visits that ‘used billing codes indicating he was present or supervising other medical professionals, despite patients only being seen by an unsupervised resident or fellow.’

It remained unclear how the surgeon’s wife came to be murdered or why Tuerk elected to kill the woman.