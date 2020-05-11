Dr. Nancy Shaw Georgia internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center found dead in ditch in Lyons- killed by pack of wild dogs after getting out of car.

A Georgia doctor found dead in a ditch is thought to have died after being attacked by a pack of wild dogs, according to reports.

The body of Dr. Nancy Shaw, 62, who previously worked in Connecticut was found at 3 a.m. Thursday after police in Lyons, southeast of Atlanta, spotted her car pulled over on the wrong side of the road with the engine running and a door open.

‘Got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch,’ Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker told WTOC.

Autopsy results confirmed she died after being attacked by animals, police confirmed. Of note, authorities declined to reveal the extent of Dr Shaw’s injuries but said they were consistent with an animal attack.

Police are trying to find the roaming pack of dogs and take appropriate action.

‘We are actively trying to locate some dogs that were seen running loose in the area around this same time to see if there is any evidence of that,’ Chief Walker told Southeast Georgia Today.

Adding, ‘We do believe that a couple of the dogs do have collars on so we feel like they did belong to someone but haven’t had any luck yet.’

Shaw, a longtime internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center, would often stop at the police station to make sure officers were doing well, the chief recalled.

‘When I realized who it was, it was devastating,’ Walker told WTOC of the doctor whose residency was at the Hospital of Saint Raphael in New Haven.

‘She was that kind of person. She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours.’

Unclear is how Dr Nancy Shaw came to get out of her vehicle and then set upon by the pack of wild dogs.