Armando Hernandez Glendale shooting gunman suspect injures three as he videos on Snapchat Westgate shopping mall attack.

A gunman is in custody after shooting at least three people at an Arizona shopping mall, Wednesday evening, in an assault which the shooter filmed on Snapchat.

The suspect – who has not been named by police – was identified as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez from Peoria by his mother, 12News reports.

Footage (see below) thought to have been taken by Hernandez, shows him carrying out his 45 minute rampage just on 7.30 p.m. He says: ‘Hello, my name is Armando Junior Hernandez and I’m gonna be the shooter of Westgate 2020.’

Flashing his beer can, he then shows an AR-15 in the backseat of his car. He adds: ‘Let’s get this done.’

Officer Tiffany Ngalula did not confirm the identity of the shooter Wednesday evening but did say police were aware of video circulating on social media. Hernandez according to Ngalula complied with police demands to surrender and was taken into custody ‘safely’.

‘We’ll be shooting up Westgate,’ he says. ‘Let’s get this done guys.’

One of those injured is in critical condition. The two others were expected to survive following the shooting near a popular shopping and entertainment district west of Phoenix. None of the victims have been named.

A former classmate of Hernandez described him as ‘troubled’ and ‘anti-government’.

The 20-year-old previously studied at Raymond Kellis High School, which is over the road from the popular entertainment hub.

In the series of clips uploaded to Snapchat, Hernandez, wearing a face mask, opens up the rear door of his car to show an AR-15 resting on the back seat. The AR-15 continues to be a continual favorite among gunmen in the US in recent years.

The clip cuts to an automatic weapon ringing out shots as he enters the building. He then walks along the corridor to the escalators but doesn’t come into contact with anyone.

Multiple people are injured, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a mall in Glendale, Arizona that had recently reopened. @Miguelnbc reports. pic.twitter.com/qvdibnqfcg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 21, 2020

‘It’s society’s fault’ gunman says to woman pleading for her life

A cut to another upload shows the barrel of the gun pointed towards a woman trying to hide between two cars in the parking lot of the shopping centre. He doesn’t shoot her during the clip but her condition is unknown. He repeatedly says ‘it’s society’s fault’.

The woman pleads in response, ‘I have nothing to do with that!’ and ‘You already shot me, dude!’

Senator Martín Quezada had earlier tweeted: ‘I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.’

Glendale police are yet to announce the shooter’s motive.

Quezada added in a subsequent tweet: ‘I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.’

Senator Quezada told 12 News: ‘I saw him through my window after the shots were fired. He was walking calmly and reloading his weapon.’

Additional footage, recovered by 12News, shows the shooter prowling in the parking lot with a rifle. Early in the video, it sounds like he fires at someone.

After calmly walking through the area he hides between some cars. A patrol vehicle then pulls up to him and the video cuts.

At least 2 injured at Westgate complex by a shooter w/ some kind of rifle. A suspect is in custody. Witness Juan Lopez describes to me what he saw. #12News pic.twitter.com/fgoeVVbCh6 — JOE DANA (@JoeDanaReports) May 21, 2020

Shoppers flee as mass shootings return amid coronavirus pandemic

The Westgate shopping center, part of a complex that includes arenas for Cardinals football and Coyotes hockey, was humming with activity after many of its stores and restaurants were closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Police locked down the area and have been methodically inspecting individual stores with weapons drawn and accompanied by a K9 unit, to search for any additional victims or suspects, 12 News reported.

Footage from the scene shows terrified shoppers fleeing in panic as gunshots ring out. Those ordered to shelter in place also faced a power outage around the same time of the shooting.

The power outage, which affected local apartment blocks and street lamps, caused some residents to come out on to the street while the shooter was active, 12 News reported.

Law enforcement had earlier tweeted: ‘Please stay out of the #Westgate area.

‘Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody.

‘PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena.’

Police later confirmed a suspect was in custody, adding: ‘Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting.

‘One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot.

To date authorities have not said what motivated the gunman as another mass shooting episode makes its way in the US amid the temporary lull of the coronavirus pandemic.