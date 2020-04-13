: About author bio at bottom of article.

Ohio man claiming to have coronavirus spits in bus driver face

Walter Caldwell, Columbus Ohio man arrested after claiming to have coronavirus and spitting on COTA bus driver’s face, who is now in quarantine.

Lessons in weaponizing viruses…

An Ohio man claiming to have coronavirus has been arrested after allegedly spitting in a bus driver’s face.

Walter Caldwell, 44, of Columbus was issued a summons by Columbus police late Saturday on charges of assault and misconduct involving a public transportation system after the alleged attack, WMCH reports.

Matters came to the fore when an un-identified Central Ohio Transit Authority bus driver demanded that Caldwell, who appeared to be drunk and was ‘acting up’ to get off the bus.

The bus driver requested that his supervisor meet him along his route, police said.

Caldwell then started ‘shouting profanities’ and threatened to assault both the driver and his supervisor.

‘Just prior to exiting the bus Mr. Caldwell stated that he had the [coronavirus] and spit into the [driver’s face],’ the police report stated.

According to the police report, Caldwell appeared ready to fight both the bus driver and his supervisor when police responded to the scene.

Caldwell was forcibly examined by a medic while continuing to behave belligerently.

Caldwell received a summons at the scene and is expected back in court on June 8, Columbus police said.

The driver, meanwhile, was told to contact cops should he contract the illness as a result of the incident.

The driver, as a precaution, also immediately began a 14-day quarantine following Saturday night’s alleged attack.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority said that starting April 15, all riders will have to cover their mouths and noses with a mask or other secure covering.

The weekend episode follows that of a Detroit bus driver dying from COVID-19 after complaining days earlier of passengers desist coughing on the bus or failing to wear masks.

It remained unclear if Caldwell has been tested for COVID-19.