Spring Hill murder suicide. Derick Albert Vasquez Florida man murders his two children, Kailani Vasquez and Kaedan Vasquez then kills self along with setting family home on fire.

A Florida father is alleged to have killed his two children before committing suicide and burning a bedroom in his home in a suspected double murder-suicide, cops say.

According to a weekend press release via the Hernando County Sheriff’s Department deputies found 41-year-old Derick Albert Vasquez and his two children – 10-year-old Kailani Vasquez and 13-year-old Kaedan Vasquez – dead along with a bedroom ablaze.

Notice of the mayhem at the residence on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Road in Spring Hill followed a woman saying having she’d received suicidal texts from someone living inside the home.

The woman, believed to be the children’s mother, had been out of town when she had received the text. She rushed back to the home and and saw at least one dead person inside the home before calling authorities.

Deputies and the Hernando County Fire Rescue found all three family members inside the home.

The Medical Examiner’s Office and the Fire Mashal’s Office responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Records indicate that authorities were called to the scene on a previous occasion, on March 22, for a verbal disturbance.

Police declined to confirmed the victims’ manner of death.

Neighbor says they heard loud arguments several times in the past week:

During a Friday press conference, Sheriff Al Nienhuis shared that there were ‘some domestic violence type overtones’ and that there were ‘issues’ but asserted that the department was still in the preliminary stages of its investigation.

Nancy MacAlpine, the man’s next door neighbor, told the Tampa Bay Times that she had come home to find the woman screaming outside of the home.

She said that she could hear the woman yelling: ‘He shot my kids.’

MacAlpine said she did not know her neighbors well but that loud arguments had erupted several times in the past week from the home.

Hernando School district shared in a tribute visual that the two children attended J.D. Floyd Elementary and Powell Middle School.

A GoFundMe has been made for the mother of the children, who is currently unemployed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has raised more than $13,440 after initially seeking $10,000.

Call the toll-free 24-hour hotline of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255); TTY: 1-800-799-4TTY (4889) .