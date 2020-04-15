: About author bio at bottom of article.

Ruth and Kenneth Thurman murder suicide: A Texas couple married for 70 years are found dead at their Franklin residence as authorities investigate.

Texas authorities are investigating a purported murder-suicide of a 90 something year old couple who’s been married for more than seventy years.

Family members of Ruth and Kenneth Thurman identified the couple’s identity to local authorities. The couple, both in their 90s, had been married for 71 years.

Police share that the pair were found in their Franklin home on the 700 block of North Sharp on Sunday, KBTX reports. They would not disclose who found them or how they died.

The couple’s son, who was not named, described the Thurmans as the type who loved their family and community. He added that they will be missed by everyone.

Jared Thurman, the couple’s grandson, gave a tribute to his grandparents in a Facebook post, called them ‘the two most important people’ in his life.

‘They were true soulmates. 71 years of marriage,’ he said on a Sunday Facebook post. ‘They spent every minute of the day loving each and took their last breath together.

He added: ‘You are so loved by everyone.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the couple allegedly participating in a murder suicide as authorities continue to investigate.

Call the toll-free 24-hour hotline of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255); TTY: 1-800-799-4TTY (4889)