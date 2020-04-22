Robert Goforth f ormer Kentucky governor candidate & state rep arrested strangling woman on domestic violence charges. Not the first claims of assault.

A Republican Kentucky State Representative has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman with an Ethernet cord and threatening to kill her.

Robert Goforth, 44, was taken into custody around 3.10am on Tuesday after the anonymous woman called 911 to say there had been ‘an alleged domestic assault that had just occurred with three small children still in the home’, police said.

Cops who responded to the residence noticed the woman having visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms, as well as bruising on her leg.

The woman told them there had been an altercation and that she had been strangled during the incident, wymt reports. At one point the victim said Goforth threatened to ‘hog tie’ her as well as threatening to kill her. Cops to date have publicly avoided identifying whether the victim was Goforth’s wife, despite social media reports confirming that wife, Ashley was indeed the victim.

Kentucky lawmaker charged with felony assault:

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputies traveled to the residence off Blevins and Brown Road where the alleged incident occurred to check on the well-being of the children and noted they were safe.

‘The victim stated that this subject stated he was going to kill her,’ police said in a statement.

Police did not reveal the nature of the pair’s relationship. However Goforth has a wife and children.

Of note, non-lethal strangulation recently became a felony in Kentucky.

Goforth was charged with strangulation in the first-degree; assault in the 4th degree, domestic violence – minor injury and terroristic threatening in the third-degree.

He was booked at the Laurel County correctional center and was being held on $25,000 bond. His initial court appearance was set for Wednesday.

Goforth’s rocky ascent to public life:

A report via the dailymail described Goforth’s public ascent.

After dropping out of high school to help support his family, then earning his GED, Goforth served in the Army, before going on to college. He became a pharmacist and opened a small chain of pharmacies.

Goforth was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and represents Jackson County as well as parts of Laurel and Madison – a rural section of eastern Kentucky.

The political newcomer challenged then-Governor Matt Bevin as GOP candidate for the 2019 Primary.

At the time of running for the Governor’s office, a woman accused Goforth of sexual assault.

Alicia Whitaker posted a petition saying Goforth wasn’t fit to govern as he is a ‘predator who feels entitled to women’s bodies’.

Whitaker claimed he forced her to have sex during work hours in an apartment over his Hometown Pharmacy on Bogle Street, and made her perform a sex act on his business associate Michael Ingram in ‘late 2008 or early 2009’.

At the time for the petition Ingram was serving an eight-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and money laundering.

Robert Goforth was accused of sexual assault in 2008 & ‘09 while a candidate running for #KY Senate Read the victims #sexualassault statement, bravely made before #MeToo existed, which is why her claims were ignored,like millions of others who speak outhttps://t.co/fqrJO45J3H pic.twitter.com/7Nq3NqpEqg — Ropebelt (@ropebelt) April 21, 2020

Goforth previously denied sexual assault claim against him:

Goforth denied the sexual assault claim.

‘Over a decade ago, as an unmarried man, I had a brief, consensual relationship with Alicia Whitaker,’ Goforth said last January. ‘The allegations that I assaulted Ms. Whitaker are categorically false. I have never assaulted anyone.

‘My wife, Ashley, and I, do not take these allegations lightly and are troubled deeply by them. As a husband and father, sexual assault and violence against women sickens me, and I condemn any such acts in the strongest possible terms.’

Goforth obtained 40 percent of the vote. Bevin won the candidacy but lost the election to Democrat Andy Beshear.

Tuesday morning’s alleged assault follows Kentucky authorities warning domestic violence being on the increase amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

Louisville Lt. Shannon Lauder issued a statement saying: ‘We have heard from several victims at the domestic violence intake center that they didn’t call police because they thought we were not coming and that’s so concerning for us.’

‘If you call 911, and you need help, we are still coming. We will be there for you.’