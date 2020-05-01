Olesia Suspitsina Kazakh national plunges 100ft to her death along the cliffs of Duden Park in Turkey while taking selfies with her friend.

At what price the perfect selfie?

A woman reportedly plunged more than 100 feet to her death in Turkey this week after losing her footing while posing for photos on a seaside cliff following the lifting of rolling coronavirus lockdowns.

Olesia Suspitsina, 31, a Kazakhstan national had entered the area of popular Duden Park, and was taking photos on the cliffs towering over the coastline in Muratpaşa when the woman slipped and fell to her death, Hürriyet reported.

At some point, Suspitsina who had gone to the picturesque terrain along with her friend, a Ukrainian national, Larysa Kamalova, reportedly scaled a safety barrier so her friend could capture her standing on the cliff’s edge.

However, Suspitsina’s adventurous plan turned into tragedy when her legs slipped on the grass and she lost her balance and fell off the 115 foot (35 meters) cliff to her death.

Victim had been drinking:

According to local reports, the two women had decided to go to the picturesque location to celebrate being allowed to go out after the restricted lifting of lockdowns in Turkey.

According to the friend’s testimony, both woman had purchased some alcohol before the incident, and Kamalova was later determined to be under the influence, with a BAC reading of 0.79.

Kamalova reportedly called for help from the scene, and authorities conducting a search by boat later found Suspitsina’s body.

The remains were taken to Kaleiçi Marina by boat and then the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute, Hürriyet reported.

The mobile phones of Olesia Suspitsina and Larysa Kamalova were seized for review.

Reports also claimed Suspitsina working as a tour guide in the city for the last five years. Earlier, in one of her now-private Instagram posts, she’d written: ‘I will always admire the beauty of the Turkish nature. This is my paradise.’

One of her devastated relatives, Yury, told to Kazakh media, ‘Olesya was a smart and cheerful person. She set goals and made them happen.’

Suspitsina, previously posted several photos on her Facebook account showing her posing in picturesque locations, sometimes seemingly perched at a height near an edge.