: About author bio at bottom of article.

Ukraine woman digs self out of grave after beaten, buried alive by...

Nina Rudchenko Maryanske, Ukraine woman digs herself out of a grave after being beaten, tortured and buried alive by two drunk neighbor brothers.

A Ukraine woman has dug herself out of a grave after allegedly beaten and tortured and then buried alive by her drunk neighbors according to local reports.

Nina Rudchenko, 57, was attacked in Maryanske, Ukraine, by two brothers aged 27 and 30.

She was dragged to a cemetery before being forced to dig her own grave, which the brothers then buried her in.

After they went away thinking she was dead, Rudchenko dug herself out and was taken to hospital with concussion and a broken jaw and nose.

Her torturers face up to 10 years in prison for attempted murder, police said.

According to reports, the woman was home alone when the brothers broke into her house.

Without saying a word, they attacked the woman, punching her in the face and beating her up with a baseball bat.

They then tortured her for around two hours until Rudchenko blacked out, reports said.

But there’s more.

At night, the brothers dragged her body to the local cemetery and started pouring water on her face.

When she regained consciousness, they forced her to dig a grave then ordered her to lie in it.

Ukraine female targeted by her male attackers:

Recalling the horrific events, Ms Rudchenko told local media: ‘I lay in the grave face down and they began to bury me.

‘I covered my face with hands trying to reserve some air. They were laughing and talking about plans to kill all my family.

‘After they finished, they wondered if I had already died then went away.’

After her torturers fled the scene, Rudchenko was able to dig her way out of the shallow grave.

She then crawled home before losing consciousness.

The following morning, Rudchenko was found lying on the floor in her house by her sister Ludmila Gura.

Mrs Gura said: ‘Nina’s face was covered with bruises and blood. It was black and swollen. I barely could recognize her.’

The victim was rushed to hospital and medics were shocked to see her look, say local media.

Told Oleksandr Klymchuk, a surgeon with the Velykobagachansk District Hospital: ‘The woman was diagnosed with brain concussion, [and a] broken jaw and nose. Her head and body were covered with numerous severe bruises.’

Police launched a criminal case for attempted murder against the brothers.

Offered, spokesman Evgen Slipchenko: ‘The suspects might be also accused of kidnapping. We are now looking into the circumstances.’

The attackers said ‘they were drunk’ while explaining themselves to detectives during an interrogation, according to the UK’s mirror.

If the attackers are found guilty, they face up to 10 years in prison.

The investigation continues.