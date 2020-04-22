: About author bio at bottom of article.

Marvin Smith Jr. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana man angry he hadn’t received the $1200 coronavirus stimulus check sets mom’s shed on fire.

‘That will teach the government for messing with my stimulus check … or will it?’

A Louisiana man enraged that he hadn’t received his COVID-19 stimulus check, set his mom’s shed on fire, authorities said.

Marvin Smith Jr., 51, was arguing with his mother over the $1200 federal payout in the Hamburg neighborhood of Avoyelles Parish when he intentionally ignited the shed just before 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Witnesses told deputies Smith had been inside the shed moments before smoke and flames began billowing from it, officials said. He then fled.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s office later busted Smith, who was armed with a knife.

The irate man was booked into jail on an arson charge, and was charged with other crimes by the sheriff’s office, officials said.

Not immediately clear is whether the man qualified for the stimulus check which stipulates individuals having filed a 2019 federal income tax report.

