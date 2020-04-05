: About author bio at bottom of article.

New Mexico man tries to set disabled wife on fire after not...

Joe Macias New Mexico man attempts to set disabled wife on fire at the couple’s trailer park home after not qualifying for coronavirus stimulus check.

A New Mexico man is accused of attempting to set fire on his wife after ‘becoming upset’ because he did not qualify for a coronavirus stimulus check according to a report.

Police say Joe Macias, 63, attacked his wife at their mobile home at a trailer park at the 7400 block of San Pedro NE, just north of San Antonio, New Mexico

Albuquerque police responded to the scene at about 8:30pm to find his disabled wife lying on the floor, with her hair and pajamas drenched in gasoline.

Police say the man splashed the woman in gasoline and had attempted to set her on fire.

Macias upon his arrest was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery against a household member.

Found walking down the street with his clothes soaked in gasoline:

Macias’ wife reportedly told police of her husband walked into their mobile home on Wednesday at around 5pm with a four-pack of beer.

After discovering he wouldn’t get the government check, he asked his wife for her car keys.

But when she wouldn’t hand them over, she claims he screamed ‘you’re going to pay the consequences’ , the Albuquerque Journal reports.

She said he returned a few hours later with a gas can and shoved her to the floor.

Macias then allegedly threw gasoline on her and throughout the mobile home before flicking his lighter to light a cigarette. But some of gasoline had doused his lighter, preventing it from sparking a blaze.

Police reported finding Macias walking down the street with his clothes soaked in gasoline.

He is being held at the Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Unclear is how the couple supported themselves, if at all — and why the couple who seemingly lived in impoverished circumstances failed to qualify for the $1200 recently passed in Washington.