Diana Lagulli Sanford Florida woman finds $8.5million in bank account upon going to ATM to withdraw $1200 coronavirus stimulus check.

‘Hooray, I’m rich!! Well at least for half a day …’

A Florida woman has told of her shock of finding a multi million dollar deposit in her bank account upon going to an ATM to withdraw her $1200 stimulus check.

Diana Lagulli, who is retired, said she discovered an unexpected balance of $8.5 million when she went to take out cash at a Wawa in Sanford following the deposit of her stimulus payment, WOFL reports.

‘I laughed and told our son, ‘look, your parents are millionaires,’‘ Lagulli told the media outlet.

It’s only when Lagulli checked with her bank, that she was advised the massive payday had actually been a malfunction.

‘That fairytale went out the window,’ Lagulli told WOFL.

Within 12 hours, she received an alert on her phone that her balance was lowered back down, the outlet reported.

Alas. But there’s some redemption after all…

Lessons in money…

Lagulli, says she took the surprise windfall as inspiration to pay it forward by purchasing supplies for a nurse at Walmart.

‘It made me happy to do that even though I don’t have $8 million dollars. You should have seen her face,’ Laguilli said.

The retiree was not the first to find millions in their account instead of their stimulus check.

Earlier this week, a volunteer firefighter trying to withdraw his $1,700 stimulus payment in Indiana found over $8 million deposited, albeit briefly, to his bank account – until that bank also realized there’d been a malfunction.

Which is to wonder what other malfunctions are going on in the banking industry and much of the make believe money flooding and propping the financial markets- yet to be returned at interest (for now) to the original (make believe) source ….