A Mississippi couple married for over 50 years have died minutes apart from coronavirus while holding hands at a hospital room.

The couple’s passing follows Jerry and Frances Williamson, of Long Beach, succumbing to COVID-19 last Wednesday, April 1.

The couple, both aged 72, had fallen ill from the virus during a cruise according to an obituary posted on the Reimann Family Funeral Homes website.

The Williamsons loved to go on cruises and went on their latest trip when coronavirus just started to make headlines but its full-fledged deadly potential was not yet known according to the posting.

The pair usually came home from cruises with a slight illness, only this time they contracted the deadly COVID-19.

It’s not clear what cruise they were on when they caught the virus.

‘Their faith was central to their lives,’

The Williamsons were married more than 50 years. Jerry was a Navy veteran and a lifelong Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

Frances retired from the medical profession as a phlebotomist and was on the flower committee at North Long Beach Baptist Church, wbtv reports.

The couple both tested positive for COVID-19 and wound up on ventilators at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

At the hospital, as they clasped hands, they were each pronounced dead within six minutes of each other.

‘Their faith was central to their lives,’ Rick Clark, the pastor at North Long Beach Baptist Church in Long Beach, Miss., told foxnews on Monday.

Clark spoke earlier Monday at a private service for the couple that was live-streamed on Facebook from the Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, where the couple lived.

‘I was quoting the Bible,’ Clark recounted.

‘I said they were no longer suffering; they were no longer in pain. They were now with the Lord for their eternal rest.’

The couple leave behind two children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In Mississippi, 1,738 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 51 have died.