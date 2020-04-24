Jacqueline McBride Philadelphia: Woman arrested spitting on two people at Di Bruno Bros city market over social distancing altercation.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly spitting on a fellow shopper during an ‘altercation’ over social distancing at a high-end Italian market in Philadelphia last weekend.

Alexis Danilo told KYW-TV that she was shopping at Di Bruno Bros. in Center City Sunday when Jacqueline Grace McBride, 27, got a little too close to her.

‘I backed away from her,’ Danilo told the media outlet. ‘I guess that upset her. She just said, ‘B—h, I don’t have the disease.’’

‘[She] bumped into me, and I said something along the lines of ‘That’s rude, there is a pandemic going on,’’ Danilo added. ‘And then she just responded, ‘I’ll fight you right now,’ and took off her mask and spit on my face.”

Luckily, Danilo was wearing a mask and gloves at the time, and staff at the market helped her wash her face to ‘get the spit off’ right away, she said.

But there’s more.

A history of prior arrests:

Cops say McBride also spat on a male employee during an argument at the same shop a day earlier. According to cops, the dispute arose over how the 27 year old woman wanted to pay for an item in the store. At some point during the dispute, McBride spat on the employee phillymag reports.

McBride was arrested and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, police confirmed Thursday night.

Of note, last weekend’s ‘altercations’ are McBride’s first encounter with the law.

According to court records, McBride was arrested by Philadelphia police on April 8th and charged with theft and receiving stolen property. In 2014, she pleaded guilty to retail theft in Susquehanna County. She has other prior arrests.

Danito says that she’s not out for blood.

‘As far as what happens to her next, I just really want to make sure that she knows that she should never do this again,’ Danito told phillymag. ‘I’m okay. I wasn’t hurt or anything. But you can’t go walking around doing this to people.’

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called the incident ‘unconscionable and criminal,’ Thursday afternoon.

‘We hope the police find her and get her someplace she can’t spit on anybody,’ Kenney said. ‘I think people start losing their minds a little bit and it’s understandable, but that’s an assault. It’s aggravated assault to knowingly do that to make people ill, intentionally.’

Meanwhile, Danilo said she is self-quarantined as a precaution and is doing well for now amid the coronavirus pandemic that continues to plague the United States.