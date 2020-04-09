Dr. John Rademaker Louisville, Kentucky doctor strangles teen girl to death for not social distancing at Norton Commons. Caught on video.

A Kentucky doctor has been arrested for allegedly strangling a teenage girl to death for not social distancing following the release of viral video.

Louisville-area physician John B. Rademaker, 57, was filmed arguing with a group of teens at the Norton Commons Amphitheater for not adhering to social distance recommendations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In the 27-second clip, (see below along with explicit 40 second video) Rademaker is allegedly seen approaching a group of teenagers on Friday around 8:30 p.m and going as far as to jump on top of one of the girls during an ensuing dispute that develops.

Close up video identified the victim as a teen black girl.

Come Tuesday, Rademaker was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and harassment with physical contact, according to Louisville Metro police.

‘Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way,’ a police spokesperson said in a statement to a local CBS affiliate.

‘We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.’

Of note, the man’s wife, Dr. Karla D. Guess who was also at the scene and alleged to have also jostled with the teens has not been charged.

Again, these are two doctors beating up this Black girl. Dr. John B. Rademaker and his wife Dr. Karla Guess. #racism https://t.co/km5dcxwXVJ — Noirdos (@noirdosser) April 7, 2020

Louisville physician placed on administrative leave:

Rademaker who works for One Anesthesia, a company contracted by the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, was placed on administrative leave after the incident, CBS reported.

‘[T]he partners of SIAC, a division of One Anesthesia PLLC, have decided to place the physician that appeared in the video on administrative leave as of April 5th pending further investigation,’ the group said in a statement to CBS.

‘Our well wishes extend to all parties involved and we will continue to monitor this situation as new information develops.’

Rademaker faces one count of strangulation in the first degree and three counts of harassment with physical contact.

Dr. Rademaker was released Tuesday on his own recognizance ( a special privilege reserved for rich white men?) and is scheduled for an arraignment on May 8.

Welcome to a brave new coronavirus world ….

So Dr. John Rademaker (Louisville (KY)) gets on a black child about social distancing only to break the rules of social distancing by trying to choke her out #FBA #B1 #ADoS pic.twitter.com/iqmNFjuOzy — Racist Of The Week (@RacistOTW) April 7, 2020