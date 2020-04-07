Austin Chuong Alpharetta Georgia teen arrested stabbing to death his father along with injuring his brother and mother at the family home. Motive unknown.

A 19-year-old Georgia teen is accused of fatally stabbing his father along with injuring two other family members at an Alpharetta home Monday morning.

Notice of the ‘episode’ follows police receiving a call just before 5 a.m. about a domestic disturbance and a person with a knife at a home on Nathan Circle, according to Alpharetta police spokesman Sgt. Howard Miller. When police arrived a few minutes later, a man covered in blood met them at the door ajc reports.

That man, identified as 24-year-old Eric Chuong, told police that he and two of his family members had been stabbed. Andrew Chuong, 55, was found dead and Jenny Phang, 56, had suffered stab wounds to her chest, according to an Alpharetta Police Facebook release. Andrew Chuong’s and Eric Chuong’s injuries were not disclosed.

Officers were told that the suspect, Austin Chuong, the fatal victim’s 19 year old son, having fled after the incident.

Alpharetta PD say triple stabbing on Nathan Cir started as a domestic dispute. Suspect’s dad killed, mom & adult brother injured. PD dogs caught 18 yr not long after. @GoodDayAtlanta @fox5atlanta pic.twitter.com/f90CMoD5Uw — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) April 6, 2020

Further fatalities averted:

With help from a Johns Creek police K-9 team, Austin was captured without incident in the woods about 100 yards behind the home. He was not armed and had cuts on one of his arms.

‘Within minutes we had the suspect in custody,’ said Sgt. Miller.

‘We have no reason to believe there is a danger to our community,’ Miller reiterated.

Phang and Eric Chuong were taken to North Fulton Regional Hospital. Their conditions were not released. It was determined that the initial life-saving measures performed at the home helped avoid a second death, Sgt Miller said.

Austin Chuong was taken into custody at a local hospital. He suffered from cuts on one of his hands, before later transported to the Fulton County Jail where the 19 year old was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police said more charges are possible after weapons were found in the home.

Miller said investigators have not determined a motive, but the investigation continues.