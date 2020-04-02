Antonio De Pace, Sicilian, Italian nurse strangles doctor girlfriend, Lorena Quaranta after claiming the female medic gave him coronavirus. Both tested negative.

An Italian nurse has strangled his doctor girlfriend after claiming she infected him with novel coronavirus according to local media.

Antonio De Pace, 28, of Calabria, Sicily, called cops Tuesday and confessed to killing his partner, Lorena Quaranta, over the infection, Italy’s RAI News reports.

Police arrived at their apartment and found Quaranta, 27, dead and De Pace on the floor with his wrists cut.

‘I killed her because she gave me coronavirus,’ De Pace told investigators after being taken into custody.

During questioning the man confessed to murdering his girlfriend during a ‘fit of rage.’

Prosecutors found both De Pace and Quaranta had tested negative for the virus and called De Pace’s claims ‘nonsense.’

Incidence of domestic violence against women in Italy:

The couple who’d been together for three years worked together in a Sicilian hospital fighting the pandemic in one of the worst-hit countries, where more than 13,000 people have died due to COVID-19.

De Pace was rushed to the hospital where they had worked, with their colleagues managing to treat him and save his life, according to the UK’s Sun .

In the days before her death, Quaranta had been active on her Facebook page commenting on the challenges facing medical personnel in Italy.

‘Now more than ever we need to demonstrate responsibility and love for life. You must show respect for yourselves, your families and the country,’ she reportedly posted.

‘You must think and remember those that dedicate their lives daily to looking after our sick.’

‘It was an inexplicable tragedy, I spoke with some of the girl’s family members who confirmed that they had an excellent relationship. She looked like a young model couple, nobody can understand what happened,’ the mayor of Favara, Anna Alba said according to Italy’s RAI News.

Not immediately clear was whether there had been previous instances of domestic violence between the forlorn couple. Of note, national statistics report on average, one day in three a woman in Italy being murdered at home.

Come Wednesday Italian authorities told of 110, 574 cases of contractions along with 5102 deaths as a result of COVID-19.