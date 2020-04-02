Anan Sahoh Bangkok man w/ coronavirus spits in train passenger face at Thailand strain station, Bang Sue – drops dead. Search for traveller who may now be infected underway.

Could it get any more visceral…?

Video has surfaced showing a coronavirus-stricken man spitting in the face of another traveler in Thailand before boarding a train- only to then drop dead.

Anan Sahoh, 56, tested positive for the virus after he was discovered dead Tuesday on the train from Bangkok to the southern city of Narathiwat, the dailymail reports.

Before embarking on the journey, Sahoh was seen on surveillance footage spitting on an unidentified man buying tickets at the Bang Sue station in Bangkok.

He then passed a mandatory temperature check to board the train, where he was seen vomiting and coughing according to local media.

Temperature checks at the station had reportedly showed a normal figure of 96.8F (36C), raising no alarms.

Sahoh later fatally collapsed in front of a toilet when the train reached the Thap Sakae district station, reports told.

Medical personnel performed tests on him, confirmed he’ been positive for COVID-19. Sahoh was also revealed to have diabetes.

Anan Sahoh, 56 from #Pakistan infected with coronavirus spits at a person as they queued for train tickets in Thailand… then drops dead in the carriage after vomiting and convulsing during the journey#AllCulturesAreEqual https://t.co/lDpyxbEcJA — IVowToTheeMyCountry (@ivowtothee) April 2, 2020

Death by spitting?

Thakoon Intrachom, the director of Thailand’s State Railway, said officials were now trying to track down the straphanger — whose identity remains unknown — who was potentially exposed to the man.

‘We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage,’ he told via Metro. ‘Initially, we coordinated with the railway police but they have not found him yet. We want to announce that if anyone knows him or if he has heard about the news, then he should please go to the hospital immediately.’

Medics said the dead Anan, who lived in Thailand’s deep south, had recently returned from Pakistan and passed through the country’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

He had a ‘fit to fly’ health certificate, and was not flagged as a health risk by thermal scans or temperature checks at the airport.

It is not clear when the man arrived back in Thailand. He was carrying a health certificate issued by a doctor in Pakistan on March 26.

Railway officials say they have sent a list of 15 passengers who were on board the same carriage as the dead passenger to the public health office.

Eleven others have been quarantined, including two train station staff from the Bang Sue railway station, a security guard, seven railway workers and a railway police officer.

A state of emergency that took effect last Wednesday barred entry into the kingdom except for diplomats and Thais.

The number of infections in Thailand has soared past 1,875 – up more than 60 percent from a week ago – and the death toll has more than tripled to 15.

Not immediately clear is whether the infected man knew he was ill with the deadly virus when he spat at the train passenger.

