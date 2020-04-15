Alfreda Fluker Birmingham police detective arrested w/ capital murder of Kanisha Necole Fuller in love triangle gone wrong.

A Birmingham police detective was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman in a slaying the police chief described as a ‘love triangle gone wrong.’

Police took Alfreda Fluker, 39, into custody at her home in west Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, the nytimes reports.

Officers responding Friday night to an alert by the city’s gunfire detection system found Kanisha Necole Fuller, 43, shot multiple times inside an unmarked police car in a city park. Fuller was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Birmingham Police Department said in a news release.

Fuller was in the vehicle with an off-duty Birmingham police detective, police said. The male detective was not injured.

‘This is not a press conference that I wanted to give today or any other day, but it’s about the facts and the realities of life,’ Police Chief Patrick Smith said during a Saturday press conference. ‘It’s a press conference about a love triangle gone wrong, something that happened very bad this morning.’

Smith said he didn’t know the exact relationship between the two officers and the slain woman.

‘It’s something that’s been going on for a little while,’ he said, ‘but without our knowledge.’

Fluker, who was also off-duty at the time of the shooting, has been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to a crime reduction unit.

Investigators presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review, and a capital murder warrant was obtained against Fluker, police said.

Fluker was also charged with the attempted murder of Detective Mario Theodore White, her coworker on the Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team. White was identified as the male passenger in the vehicle with Fuller, Friday night. It remained unclear the degree of the man’s involvement with the victim.

Of note, there is no indication White calling 911 following the shooting. White has since been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Alfreda Fluker remained held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail. Birmingham police spokeswoman Ariana Garza said she didn’t know whether Fluker had an attorney.