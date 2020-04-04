Adrian and Stuart Baker, Boynton Beach, Florida couple married for 51 years die six minutes apart from coronavirus illness in hospice.

Adrian and Stuart Baker, a retired Florida couple described as inseparable during their 51-year marriage are reported to have died of COVID-19 on Sunday just six minutes apart.

Stuart Baker, 74, and Adrian Baker, 72, of Boynton Beach, had been healthy prior to contracting the coronavirus in mid-March, CNN reported.

Coming down with what they believed to be a non fatal illness, the couple went to a local hospital and were sent home and told to self-quarantine until they felt better.

But instead of feeling better, first Stuart and then Adrian began to develop dogging symptoms.

Stuart was affected by the virus at first, and was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit as he descended into fever on top of his asthma.

Despite the circumstances, the couple’s son said he and his family were optimistic. They were talking to Stuart regularly on his phone, and it seemed like he’d be able to push through.

Adrian, meanwhile, had been recovering at home, but her condition deteriorated when she learned her husband was in the ICU.

When both were judged to be near death, they were moved into the same hospice room and taken off their ventilators so they could die together.

Their death was revealed by their son, Buddy Baker, a longtime NFL agent.

‘In loving memory of my mom and dad – please make the tough and right choice and stop the spreading of this virus,’ the son posted on Twitter.

‘Until it touches you, or touches somebody you know or you hear a story, you kind of feel removed from it,’ Baker, president of Exclusive Sports Group, told CNN.

‘Hopefully, my parents’ passing doesn’t go in vain.’