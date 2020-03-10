Why? Granite Bay US prosecutor shoots dead wife then self 4 months...

Timothy Delgado murder suicide: What led to a US federal prosecutor shooting dead his newly wedded wife then self at the couple’s Granite Bay home?

A federal prosecutor in California fatally shot and killed his newlywed wife of just four months at their Granite Bay home before turning the gun on himself in a suspected murder suicide.

Timothy Delgado, 43, an assistant US attorney for the Eastern District of California is alleged to have shot Tamara Delgado, 45, then himself on Sunday according to a released statement via the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The US Attorney’s Office in Sacramento on Monday said it was cooperating with the investigation and referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

Delgado appears to have prosecuted narcotics and firearms cases, a search of the office’s website shows, KCRA reported.

Delgado the lead prosecutor in two recent high profile cases:

Tamara Delgado’s mother called the sheriff’s office to check on the couple, bringing deputies to their home in the 9800 block of Wesbourne Way, according to spokeswoman Angela Musallam.

Her Facebook page indicates that Tamara Delgado, nee Zars, married the federal prosecutor in November 2019.

The woman appears to have a grown daughter who lives in Texas and a young son from a past relationship. It is unclear where the boy was at the time of the murder-suicide.

Her last photo shows Tamara as a bride dressed in white on her wedding day on November 7, posing happily with her new husband and two children.

Tamara’s LinkedIn profile revealed her working as an agency distribution manager at CRC Insurance Services. She’d just celebrated her 45th birthday in January.

Timothy earned his law degree at the University of Chicago Law School and was admitted to the California bar in 2011.

Exactly what led up to the shooting — as well as a possible motive — remains under investigation.

‘It’s still fresh,’ Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Musallam told via the nypost, adding that she was unaware if deputies had been previously called to the couple’s home.

‘We’re letting detectives contact whomever they need to find out what happened,’ Musallam offered.

Of note, Delgado was the lead prosecutor in the sentencing of a man convicted of firearms charges two weeks ago according to the Vacaville Reporter. He was also listed as the prosecutor in a case which had led to the indictment of five suspects on federal gun charges on February 13, according to The Reporter.

It remained unclear if the prosecutor was a target of retribution in the above recent cases or complicit/perjured himself in legal dealings.

Also unclear is whether the attorney had breached standards or was complicit in his legal field of work or whether there had been any recent tension between the newly weds.