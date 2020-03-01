Gannon Stauch missing: Search for 11 year old Colorado Springs boy resumes as questions continue if boy’s stepmom, Tecia Stauch is involved?

El Paso County, Colorado authorities this weekend resumed the search for missing 11-year-old boy, Gannon Stauch after an 11-day hiatus. The resumption in search efforts comes after the boy having already been missing for a month.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday in a social media post said they were searching east of Monument in the area of Highway 83 and Highway 105.

Gannon was last seen now over a month ago at his home in Lorson Ranch on Monday, Jan. 28 according to the child’s stepmother, Tecia Stauch, who first reported his missing on January 27th.

The Denver Channel reports Stauch was last seen on a neighbor’s surveillance video from Lorson Ranch getting into a pickup truck with a person believed to be his stepmother. When the truck returned hours later, Stauch was not seen on the video. His stepmother reported him missing hours later and told authorities he had said he was going to a friend’s house before he went missing.

Stepmom comes under increasing scrutiny:

Stauch claims having last seen Gannon on January 27 at some point between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at their Lorcan Ranch home off of Mandan Drive, near Colorado Springs.

Stauch said Gannon left to go to a friend’s house and never returned home. She isn’t sure which friend Gannon wanted to see.

Stauch’s account of Gannon’s last movements has come under scrutiny because a neighbor of the family says his home security video showed her leaving the house that morning with Gannon but coming home hours later without him. And it turns out he did not go to school that day.

Authorities initially described the boy’s abrupt disappearance as an instance of a runaway case- only to amp the case to that of an endangered/missing persons case, days later.

Since then, El Paso County authorities have taken hundreds of tips and brought in the FBI and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to search in El Paso and Douglas counties.

At present, the missing boy’s stepmom has not been named as a possible suspect by authorities.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says its goal continues to be to find the boy and bring him home safely. Anyone with credible tips is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.