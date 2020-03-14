Duncan Socrates Lemp aka YungQuant on Instagram fatally shot by police during what family say was an illegal morning raid in execution of warrant. Militia movement advocate in search of revolution?

A Maryland man who harbored designs of revolution — fatally shot by police during an early morning raid was asleep in his bed when cops opened fire, a lawyer for the victim’s family contends.

Montgomery County police officers said they shot Duncan Socrates Lemp, 21, only after he ‘confronted’ officers while attempting to serve a ‘high risk’ warrant Thursday around 4:15 a.m. The man’s girlfriend who was in bed asleep with Duncan Lemp was also wounded in the incident.

But Rene Sandler, who is representing Lemp’s relatives calls the police account ‘completely contrary’ to eyewitness reports which occurred at Lemp’s parent’s Potomac house.

‘The facts as I understand them from eyewitnesses are incredibly concerning,’ Sandler said according to a report via AP.

Detectives at the time were following up on a tip from the public that Lemp, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was in possession of several guns.

Three rifles and two handguns were ultimately recovered.

Lemp’s family argued their son was ‘murdered’ by police, who allegedly unleashed several rounds of gunfire from outside the home, including through Lemp’s bedroom window, while he and his girlfriend were sleeping. Nobody in the residence heard any warning or commands before police opened fire.

Authorities did not use a flashbang or other projectile before shooting, they added.

‘We believe that the body camera footage and other forensic evidence from this event will support what Duncan’s family already knows, that he was murdered,’ Sandler said.

Sandler said police had ‘absolutely no justification’ for shooting Lemp, who worked as a software designer, based on what she has heard about the incident so far.

Sandler also noted the high risk warrant — which typically means officers don’t knock — obtained by authorities ‘makes no mention of an imminent threat to law enforcement or the community.’

According to the family statement, no one in the house, where Lemp lives with his parents and 19-year-old brother, had a criminal record.

In a statement, police department officials said prosecutors from nearby Howard County reviewing the ‘facts and circumstances of the encounter.’

‘An established agreement…stipulates that when an officer-involved shooting involving injury or death occurs in one county, the other county’s State’s Attorney’s Office will review the event,’ they said.

The officer who shot and killed Lemp, who is Caucasian, has not been identified.