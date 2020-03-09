Dominique Taylor Bowie Maryland woman sentenced 18 years jail in the DUI driving crash that killed five children and one man after being double the BAC limit.

A Bowie, Maryland woman has told of not deserving to live upon being sentenced last week to 30 years in prison with all but 18 years suspended in a 2019 crash that killed a man and five children.

Friday’s sentencing followed Dominique Taylor, 33, previously pleading guilty in September to six counts of grossly negligent motor vehicle manslaughter cbs baltimore reports.

The crash happened on February 2, 2019 after Taylor left a house party circa 4am to head home. Officials said Taylor, who was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time, was driving her SUV on Route 301 in Bowie when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Two of Taylor’s children, London and Paris, died in the crash, along with six-year-old Richelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Damari Herland. Cornell Simon, 23, died from his injuries several weeks later.

The children were seated side by side in the SUV and not wearing seat belts.

Taylor was the only person in the vehicle to survive.

‘Sometimes I look in the mirror and see this gash on my head,’ said Taylor, who was seriously injured, ‘and I say ‘I don’t even deserve’ to be alive,’ the Washington Post reports the woman saying during Friday’s sentencing at a Prince George’s County courtroom.

Officials said Taylor’s blood-alcohol level at the time was .16, double the legal limit.

‘I understand that Ms. Taylor loved her children, and I believe those children loved her deeply,’ Circuit Court Judge Beverly J. Woodard said before imposing the sentence. But on the night of the crash, ‘you had choices to make, and every choice you made was a bad one,’ she said.

After she’s released from prison, Taylor will be put on supervised probation and will have to have an ignition interlock system in her vehicle.