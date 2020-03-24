Dezann Romain Brownsville Brooklyn school principal at Brooklyn Democracy Academy dies from complications from coronavirus.

A ‘beloved’ Brooklyn school principal has died due to complications from coronavirus — the first known death of a city public school staffer tied to the pandemic, officials disclosed Monday.

Dezann Romain, 36, led the Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville, a transfer school that serves students who have dropped out or fallen behind in credits in traditional high school settings.

‘It is with profound sadness and overwhelming grief that we announce the passing of our sister, CSA member Dezann Romain, Principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy, due to complications from Coronavirus,’ the union said in a statement.

‘Our prayers are with her family and school community as we mourn alongside them. Please keep Principal Romain in your thoughts and continue to do everything possible to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe during this health crisis.’

When exactly did Romain contract infection and precautions in place for fellow teachers & students:

Romain was promoted from assistant principal between 2016 and 2017, public records show.

‘This is painful for all of us, and I extend my deepest condolences to the Brooklyn Democracy Academy community, and the family of Principal Romain,’ Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement the nypost reports.

‘We’re all experiencing a deep sense of confusion, uncertainty and sadness and it’s more important than ever to provide support to one another. We’ll be there for the students and staff through whatever means necessary during this impossibly difficult time.’

According to Chalkbeat, Romain worked hard to make the school part of the ‘fabric of the community,’ ‘never pitied her students’ and was a ‘dedicated professional’ educator.

‘She gave her entire self to that community, and it did not matter how incredibly complex a problem was,’ Courtney Winkfield, one of Romain’s mentors told the website. ‘She was always rolling her sleeves up to do whatever she could to solve it.’

‘She never pitied her students. She never second-guessed what she was there to do,’ he said. ‘She took every kid as her mission.’

While New York Public Schools have been closed since March 16, administration and teachers were still asked to report to work three days last week, Chalkbeat noted. Also, officials wouldn’t provide the website any answers about when ‘Romain fell ill, when the city learned of her illness, and what steps were taken, if any, to inform or protect the school community.’

Not immediately clear was what protocols were in place to test fellow teachers and students at the school as the epidemic continues to sweep the nation with 25,665 known cases and upwards of 183 deaths in N.Y state – with an overall infection of 48,720 individuals in the US and 588 total known deaths.