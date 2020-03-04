: About author bio at bottom of article.

Autumn Lee Beede Cantonment, Escambia County Florida woman leaves boy alone without food, water, electricity for 9 days

A Florida woman has been accused of leaving a boy alone in a ‘filthy home’ without food, running water or electricity for nine days, according to a report.

Autumn Lee Beede, 39, of Cantonment, Escambia County, was arrested Saturday on child neglect charges for allegedly leaving the boy unattended in unlivable conditions between Feb. 5 and 14, the Pensacola News-Journal reported.

The boy’s age and relationship to Beede — as well as the address where he was staying — were redacted from an arrest report obtained by the Journal.

Notice of the boy’s plight came after an Escambia sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check Feb. 14 at the home.

A witness told the deputy the boy had asked for water, and when he brought bottles of water to the home, he discovered that the conditions were not suitable for a child.

The deputy noted in his report that there was a ‘heavy odor of fecal matter’ in the home.

The boy told the deputy he’d been living with a man, but that adult was incarcerated on Feb. 5, according to the Journal.

The child said the water and electricity had been cut off for about a month due to lack of payment — with the boy surviving by asking friends and neighbors for nourishment.

The child claimed he hadn’t seen Beede since Dec. 23.

The report noted Beede leaving pastries for the child on the front porch Feb. 14, but never actually bothering going inside.

Come Saturday, Beede was charged with child neglect and booked into the Escambia County jail on a $5,000 bond. She was released from custody Sunday, court records show.