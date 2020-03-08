Amanda Guevara San Antonio mother handcuffs son, hits boy w/ extension cord to discipline him. Boy escapes found with cuts & bruises on legs.

A San Antonio, Texas woman has been taken into custody, a day after the woman’s son was seen running through a residential neighborhood wearing handcuffs.

Amanda Guevara was arrested earlier this week after Caracol Creek residents reported seeing a teen boy running around wearing black shorts, black socks and handcuffs on Wednesday. During questioning with Bexar County sheriff’s deputies, the boy said his mother made him put on the cuffs.

The boy also said Guevara put him in the restraints to discipline him after he got in trouble for smoking on school grounds, KSAT reports.

The boy said Guevara, 33, whipped him with an extension cord. After he took the cord from her hand, she began hitting him with another one, he added. The victim said he was eventually able to flee.

‘He had what looked like belt marks on his legs and his face was pretty beat up.’

Deputies observed whip marks on the boy’s legs when they examined him. A witness who saw him outside the home also saw cuts and scrapes on his body news4sanantonio reports.

‘I asked him if he was okay and he said he needed help,’ a neighbor said. ‘He sounded young, very young. I want to say maybe 14.’

The neighbor said she noticed the young boy was covered in cuts and scrapes. ‘He had what looked like belt marks on his legs and his face was pretty beat up.’

When deputies interviewed Guevara, the mother admitted placing her child in handcuffs so he wouldn’t move when she hit him. The discipline came after the boy got in trouble for vaping at school and having a knife on campus, she also told authorities.

An arrest affidavit states, Guevara said her son ‘has been getting in trouble and has not been listening to her stating she has had enough and therefore decided to discipline him for his actions.’

Guevara has since been charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Her bond was set at $2,500, online jail records show.