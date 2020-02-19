William Carson Milwaukee Wisconsin man charged w/ shooting two teens, aged 12 & 13 who threw snowballs at his car last month.

A Milwaukee Wisconsin man has been charged with shooting two kids who threw snowballs at his car last month.

William Carson, 24, faces two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, all felonies following him being formally charged this weekend.

The Sunday charges follow Carson ‘responding’ after children playing in the snow on Jan. 4 began lobbing snowballs at passing cars, prosecutors said, hitting his passing car. Upon Carson’s vehicle being ‘struck’ an arrest affidavit cited the driver getting out of the car and firing a handgun as the kids ran away.

A 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were hit in the thigh and forearm, authorities said. A third child was grazed by a bullet.

All three children suffered non-life threatening wounds and were treated at a hospital.

It was boom boom boom in succession:

‘It was like boom, boom, boom, boom all in succession,’ said neighborhood resident Pearlee Piggue, who heard the shooting – told Fox 6 News at the time.

Piggue felt the kids shouldn’t have thrown snowballs at cars, but she also said the driver could have handled the situation differently without a gun.

‘He should turn himself in,’ Piggue said. ‘Do you really need to shoot somebody because they shot a snowball?‘ she asked.

Investigators retrieved nine spent shell casings from a 9 mm gun from the scene, along with two fired brass bullet rounds.

Carson was arrested by Oak Creek police on Jan. 12 after fleeing from officers and was found to allegedly be driving under the influence. The gun used in the shooting was found in the glove compartment of his vehicle and test-fired by investigators.

Carson told authorities he purchased the weapon for self-defense 11 days before the shooting, WITI-TV reported.

He was ordered held Sunday on $35,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled on Feb.25.