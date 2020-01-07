: About author bio at bottom of article.

Manhunt for Wisconsin driver who shot two teens who threw snowballs at...

Wisconsin driver shoots two Milwaukee teens who threw snowballs at his car as part of juveniles aiming at passing cars. Suspect remains at large.

Wisconsin authorities have launched a manhunt against a local driver who shot at two teens after throwing snowballs at his car.

The victims, a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy, were chucking fistfuls of snow flakes at passing vehicles along Milwaukee’s North West side with friends Saturday evening, when they hit a white Toyota, Milwaukee Police said.

The motorist lost his cool and fired his gun at the group cops said.

Both children suffered non-life threatening wounds and were being treated at a hospital.

Officers were dispatched around 7:50 to the area of 61st Street and Birch Avenue, where they found the preteens minutes apart each suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Fox 6 News reported.

‘Do you really need to shoot somebody because they threw a snowball?‘

A description of the driver responsible for the shooting is unknown, however, residents are hopeful that they come forward.

‘It was like boom, boom, boom, boom all in succession,’ said neighborhood resident Pearlee Piggue, who heard the shooting.

Piggue felt the kids shouldn’t have thrown snowballs at cars, but she also said the driver could have handled the situation differently without a gun.

‘He should turn himself in,’ Piggue said. ‘Do you really need to shoot somebody because they shot a snowball?‘ she asked.

‘He endangered children’s lives over a snowball,’ Pearlee said.

Authorities are asking the public for any information on the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver, his vehicle or the events of the shooting is urged to call the department at 414-935-7360, or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.