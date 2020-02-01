Jonathan Maxey Bulluck Jr. Rocky Mount, North Carolina man cuts aunt’s dog in half w/ chainsaw in a crime that has left community & police shocked.

‘Something out of a horror movie.’ A North Carolina man has been accused of stabbing his aunt’s dog and then using a chainsaw to cut the dead animal in half.

Jonathan Maxey Bulluck Jr., of Rocky Mount upon his arrest faced charges of felony animal cruelty and felony larceny of a dog in the Jan. 24 death of a brown bullmastiff named Tigger according to sheriffs.

‘This is the worst, isolated case of animal cruelty I can recall,’ Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard said in a statement. ‘The suffering that the dog endured … it was something out of a horror movie.’

Bulluck’s aunt told deputies that her 23-year-old nephew — who was spending the night at her home on Friday — told her that Tigger had jumped on a 2-year-old child who was also at the residence. But she found no apparent injuries to the youngster, according to sheriff officials KUTV reports.

The woman woke up the following morning to find that Tigger was no longer on its leash, prompting her to call her nephew after she remembered him saying earlier that he ‘would’ve killed the dog,’ according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Cops only recovered half of the dog’s body:

Bulluck’s aunt then called cops after being unable to reach her nephew. The missing dog’s body was discovered shortly after at a nearby shallow grave.

Investigators determined that Bulluck stole Tigger late Friday before beating the dog unconscious and later sawing the animal’s body in half so it would fit in the shallow grave.

Deputies have only recovered one half of the dog’s body.

‘This pet had the right to be home, not stolen, suffering and killed,’ Woodard’s statement continued. ‘The offender showed total disregard to his family and their love for ‘Tigger.’ I hope that peace and comfort will one day be obtained by the family who had to endure this tragic loss.’

Neighbors of Bulluck’s aunt, meanwhile, said they were shocked by the gruesome allegations.

‘They need to do something about him because he ain’t right in the head,’ one unidentified Rocky Mount resident told WNCN. ‘He [did] that to a dog, what’s he gonna do to me?’

Not immediately clear is what led to the nephew’s egregious actions towards the family dog.

Bulluck currently remains at the Wilson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.​